Traffic stop yields nearly 4 grams of meth

A traffic stop in Randolph County on Wednesday night yielded one arrest and nearly four grams of methamphetamine.

According to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office incident report, Deputy Dale Arnold was patrolling Highway 62 around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Arnold noticed a black truck that nearly hit a guard rail before making a left turn onto Highway 166.

Arnold followed the vehicle and saw it swerving and even driving onto the shoulder.

When Deputy Arnold pulled the vehicle over, the driver stopped sideways in the road of Hite Smith and Highway 166, blocking traffic.

He had the driver, and the passenger gets out of the car after the driver authorized Arnold to search the vehicle.

During the search, Arnold found a black case under the passenger seat that contained a set of digital scales and a clear plastic baggie containing a large amount of marijuana seeds.

The passenger of the car, Betty Crawford of Black Rock, admitted that the scales and marijuana seeds were hers, the report noted.

Arnold requested another patrol woman to assist in the arrest.

During a pat-down, the patrolwoman found a bulge in the front of Crawford’s pants which turned out to be a bandana.

Inside the bandana, a baggie with two syringes and a spoon was found. In another baggie, was five smaller baggies containing meth.

Crawford was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center.

There, Crawford was asked if she had anything else on her. She retrieved an Altoids can from her bra which also contained a baggie with meth, police said.

In total, 3.7 grams of meth were recovered, the report noted.

