Students start new tradition

The parking lot at a school may be drab to some people, but students at Cedar Ridge High School have decided to paint their parking spots to give the parking lot a new look.

School officials said that the plan is to create a more positive climate and culture at the school. The students can pay $25 to paint the spot, with the money going to pay for activities at the school.

Charissa Alexander, who serves as the Dean of Students, said the programs are done with the student in mind.

"Anything we do for kids. Furniture in the commons area. We have Renaissance rallies so anything that we use for those Renaissance rallies when we hire a DJ for the kids when we give out rewards for student achievements. All of that goes back to the kids," Alexander said.

The school hopes students will continue to jump on board and embrace this new event each year.

