Cleburne Co. woman dies at scene of 2 vehicle accident

A Cleburne County woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

The accident happened north of Concord on Highway 25 just before noon.

According to Arkansas State Police, 85-year-old Mary Ann Strain was pronounced dead at the scene.

Strain was driving a 1995 Plymouth van south on Highway 25 when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road, re-entered the highway, and crossed both lanes. The van struck a 2007 Ford Explorer on the passenger side, according to ASP.

The name of the other driver was not listed in the ASP report. No other injuries were stated.

