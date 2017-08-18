John 3:16 Community Fest takes place Saturday in Jonesboro

If you're looking for a family friendly event this weekend, come out to the Arkansas State Convocation Center in Jonesboro for John 3:16's Community Fest.

The event takes place from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets cost $10.

That will get you a catfish plate, and also give you a chance to win a Dodge Challenger.

There will also be a live auction, live music, and kids activities.

The group, located in Charlotte, Arkansas, is a spiritual boot camp for men with addictions. It is a place of refuge where men can heal mentally, physically, and spiritually.

This is a volunteer program, designed for men who really want to make a change in their lives, not for those looking for a free ride. This is a program designed for a six-month to a one-year stay to be effective.

The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for John 3:16 Ministries which operates strictly on donations from area churches and individual supporters.

