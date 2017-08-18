'Several tombstones' dumped on woman's property, deputy says

A sheriff's deputy was called after a woman said she found tombstones dumped on her property.

Craighead County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Lawrence responded to the call in the 100-block of County Road 787 Thursday evening.

The 53-year-old Jonesboro woman showed the deputy where "several tombstones" were located along with "miscellaneous pieces of concrete."

Lawrence reported the tombstones were "very old and broken and were not legible."

It's unclear where the stones may have come from.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android