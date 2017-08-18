Jonesboro police looking for missing woman with dementia

The Jonesboro Police Department is searching for a missing elderly woman with dementia.

According to Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley, police are searching for 74-year-old Jo Anna Vinson.

Presley says she was last seen walking on Valhalla Street in Jonesboro.

There is no word on what she was last seen wearing. Presley says she's been missing for 2 hours.

She's described as a white female, standing 5'4", weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair.

If you see Jo Anna Vinson or have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact your local police at call 911.

