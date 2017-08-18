Missing woman with dementia found safe

A woman who was missing from her home Friday morning has been found.

According to Craighead County E911 Director Jeff Presley, police were searching for 74-year-old Jo Anna Vinson.

Vinson, who has dementia, had been missing from her home for two hours.

The woman was found safe and Presley thanked everyone for helping in the search.

