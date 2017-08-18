3.2 magnitude earthquake reported in Missouri

An earthquake was recorded in the Bootheel of Missouri Friday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake happened about 6 miles east-northeast of Portageville at 10:18 a.m.

It measured at a magnitude of 3.2 with a depth of about 7 miles.

No damages have been reported.

If you felt the quake, you can report it to the USGS here.

