Jonesboro woman cited for leaving dog in hot car

Jonesboro police were called to the Walmart on Parker Road after someone saw a dog in a locked car.

According to the police report, a large brown dog was found to be in a locked car, with the engine off, and the windows cracked about 3 inches.

In the report, the officer stated the dog was panting rapidly, and there was no water inside the car.

The officer went inside to have Walmart page the owner to come out.

The owner was cited for animal cruelty and given a court date.

The report shows the dog had been in the locked car for about an hour in an unshaded parking space.

The temperature outside was 89 degrees with the heat index at 98 degrees.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android