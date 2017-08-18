Woman arrested for resisting and assault during burglary call

Police took a woman into custody after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.

Melissa McCord of Kennett was arrested on the night of Aug. 6, according to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page.

The Friday post stated officers responded to the 700-block of Slicer St. and arrested McCord for first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and assault third degree on a law enforcement officer.

She was transported to the Dunklin County Jail and is held there pending formal charges from the county prosecutor.

