Woman arrested for resisting and assault during burglary call

Woman arrested for resisting and assault during burglary call

Melissa McCord (Source: Dunklin Co. Jail via Vinelink)
KENNETT, MO (KAIT) -

Police took a woman into custody after receiving a call about a burglary in progress.

Melissa McCord of Kennett was arrested on the night of Aug. 6, according to a post on the Kennett Police Department Facebook page.

The Friday post stated officers responded to the 700-block of Slicer St. and arrested McCord for first-degree burglary, resisting arrest, and assault third degree on a law enforcement officer.

She was transported to the Dunklin County Jail and is held there pending formal charges from the county prosecutor.

