Kids hold pep rally for librarian with cancer

A group of Swifton Middle School students gathered for a special pep rally Friday.

The rally wasn't held for a sporting event, but rather in support of their librarian, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rachel Ethridge has worked for the school for several years and her children also attend school there.

Her kids said having the support of their peers is helping them cope with their mom's diagnosis.

"It's been kind of hard, but I've come to see that it's going to be alright, she's going to get better, it's going to be fine," said her son Luke.

"We already know that she's strong and she can fight and we know she's going to make it through this," said her daughter Lauren.

The kids said their mom has shown her care and love to many students, and now those students are giving back.

"She has really been sweet to the kids and everyone loves her," said Lauren.

The kids said they were thankful for their many friends who showed their support at the pep rally.

"It feels great to have all these people support you," said Luke.

