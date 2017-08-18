Kids win awards for success in school

A group of Swifton Middle School students gathered for a special pep rally on Friday.

Several kids in Swifton were treated to a day of pampering after receiving the Governor Mike Beebe award.

The award was given to the children by the Every Child is Ours organization.

The kids were recognized for succeeding in school despite their circumstances.

"We really feel like this is our opportunity to start something where kids who maybe don't have everything can show us that they are everything," said Every Child is Ours, President, Jan Paschal.

The kids were taken to Dillards where they chose a free outfit.

The children then modeled their new clothes with a group during a school assembly.

Another highlight of the day was a ride in a limo for the award winners.

"My favorite part was riding in the limo," said award winner, Ariel Stanbaugh.

The kids were also treated to a pizza party during lunch.

Paschal said this is the first time the award was given and she is thrilled the organization could recognize these children.

