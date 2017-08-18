Man hopes to raise awareness about crosswalk

A Walnut Ridge man is concerned about a crosswalk near the area school.

Kenneth McDonald said he walks the Free Street, Southwest Front Street each day and drivers fail to yield to pedestrians.

He said with school starting this week he has witnessed several children at risk when crossing.

"I feel scared for their safety because I've seen the school's three blocks away," McDonald said.

"I've seen kids stop here and wait and wait and wait because people don't want to let them cross."

Walnut Ridge Mayor Charles Snapp said the area has recently been painted and new signs were posted.

McDonald said despite the improvement drivers still fail to yield.

"I've almost been hit several times," he said. "I'm hoping we can raise awareness and they'll think a little more about other people's safety."

Mayor Snapp also said the city has plans to repaint some other crosswalks in town in the downtown area to further highlight the area to drivers.

