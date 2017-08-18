Officials look to make Spring River safer after drowning

Hardy city officials said Friday that they're planning to make a portion of the Spring River safer after a boy drowned back in July.

Mayor Jason Jackson said he's reached out to the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission to fix a hole in the falls just off of Riverland Lane.

According to Jackson, that gap in the rocks can't be seen underneath the rushing water.

Jackson said when he and first responders tried to save the boy, he even fell into the hole and was almost swept underneath.

"It looks like it's about a foot and a half deep, but when you go down in it the hydraulic pressure of the water is just astronomical," Jackson said. "And, like I say, a full grown man it's hard to get out."

Survey teams from Game & Fish will be at the site on Tuesday, Aug. 22, along with the Arkansas Dept. of Environmental Quality to assess the hole.

From there, they'll explore all their options to see what can be done to fill it in.

Jackson said the boys family members, who lives along the river, say they're happy to hear the falls will be made safer to avoid future tragedies.

