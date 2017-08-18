Clay Co. Sheriff: 911 service down due to vehicle crash

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, the 9-1-1 service in the county is out of service to due to a vehicle crash caused by a pursuit.

The pursuit initially began in Marmaduke, then ended in Clay County near Greenway when the vehicle crashed off Highway 49/90 East at an area known as Speers Curve.

According to Miller, those with any problems should attempt to dial 9-1-1.

If you can't get through, you can call the Corning Police Dept. at (870) 857-3311 or the Rector Police Dept. at (870) 595-2423.

According to a Facebook post by the department, crews are on scene assessing and working on the problem, but it's unclear how long the repairs will take.

