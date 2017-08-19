Sheriff: man shot while trying to help neighbor

A man was shot in Independence County while trying to help his neighbor.

According to Sheriff Shawn Stephens, deputies were called to an apartment in Desha late Friday night.

Stephens told Region 8 News the suspect went to the apartment, for an unknown reason, and the tenant inside starting yelling for help.

After hearing those screams for help, the victim came over from the apartment next door. Sheriff Stephens said the victim and the suspect got into a fight.

He said the victim was trying to get a gun away from the suspect when the gun went off.

The victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot in the hand and leg.

According to Sheriff Stephens, the suspect was a man, wearing blue jeans, blue and white long-sleeve flannel shirt, and a black ski mask.

He was carrying a small black metal frame pistol.

