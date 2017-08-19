Rocker and Newport native Sonny Burgess dead at 86

Legendary musician and Region 8 native Sonny Burgess has died at the age of 86.

According to a Facebook post from one of Burgess's band mates, Burgess died Friday night at a Little Rock hospital.

Bobby Crafford said Burgess had been in the hospital since July.

Service arrangements have not yet been announced.

Burgess was part of the Rock & Roll band Sonny Burgess and the Legendary Pacers and was a Newport native.

The musician began the band in the early 1950s and was opening for big acts like Elvis Presley within a few years.

According to a post announcing a 2014 concert at A-State, Burgess is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Europe, the Rockabilly Hall of Fame in the United States, the Newport High School Alumni Hall of Fame and he holds an honorary doctorate degree from Arkansas State.

He also hosted a weekly radio program on KASU featuring a mixture of classic rock and roll, rhythm and blues, rockabilly music.

The band performed in May 2017 to KASU's 60th year of operation.

