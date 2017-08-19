Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner loses battle to cancer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner loses battle to cancer

January's Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner Melody Robinson with family (Source: KAIT) January's Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner Melody Robinson with family (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Region 8 News's January Gr8 Acts of Kindness winner, Melody Robinson, passed away this week.

Robinson lost her battle to cancer.

New St. John Missionary Baptist Church is where Robinson played a major role in serving others at the food pantry.

Region 8 News’s Diana Davis reacted to Robinson's death in a Facebook post saying in part, “What a servant of the Lord this woman was. Melody touched so many lives. She worked to fulfill needs her entire life. Melody always believed that we should care for one another no matter where we live, how little we have or what tomorrow brings. I am so thankful to have had the chance to meet her.”

Services for Robinson will be next Saturday at New St. John Missionary Baptist Church.

That is where Region 8 News interviewed her for our Gr8 Acts of Kindness story.

If you did not get to see Robinson’s story, you can watch and read it by clicking here

