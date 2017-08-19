Students move onto A-state campus for fall semester

Many students made the A-state campus their new home on Saturday.

Over 700 volunteers assisted the students who moved into their dorms.

Several freshman students said the move-in process was an emotional experience.

"It feels different like I feel like I'm on my own for the first time," said freshman Essynce Lockhart. "It's something I look forward to, but now that I'm here I'm kind of realizing she's gotta go home without me, it's kind of hard."

Those on the campus also had a special guest staying in one of the residence halls and assisting with the big move.

New Chancellor Dr. Kelly Damphousse said he wanted to mingle with students and parents and welcome them to the campus.

"I've met with a lot of people, I just carried some boxes up to the eighth floor," he said. "I'll have some great legs in the morning I think I may not be able to get out of bed for church."

Damphousse said this is simply part of his job and he enjoyed meeting new members of the A-state family.

Damphousse and his wife are also staying in Kays Hall and planned to invite students over on move-in night to enjoy some snacks and get acquainted.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android