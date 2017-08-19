Ticket sales increase as Powerball jackpot grows

Many people in Region 8 were hoping they could get a winning ticket for the Powerball jackpot this weekend as the prize money continued to rise.

Half a million dollars is up for grabs in the drawing Saturday night.

Several gas stations said they saw an increase in sales this week.

One Paragould woman said her family has purchased several tickets in the past few days.

“That’s a lot of money and I would donate my house to the church and I would move up to the mountains,” Joyce Devrise said.

Several people who were at the Dodge Store in Paragould Saturday said they were stopping at the gas station to buy one last ticket before the winning numbers were drawn.

