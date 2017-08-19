Organization hosts annual Community Fest

John 3:16 Ministries hosted its annual Community Fest Saturday night.

The organization’s biggest fundraiser was held until 8 p.m. at the A-State Convocation Center.

The event included dinner prepared by the residents, music and an auction of cars restored by John 3:16 Ministries.

“It's one way we keep the doors open and keep it free,” Matt Barger, a resident said. “It's all free. We're not state or government funded and like I said, it's just the way we keep the doors open and keep it free for the next man. This place saved my life and that's what it's all about you know."

The event also included various vendors and a kids’ area.

John 3:16 is a spiritual boot camp for men dealing with alcohol and drug addictions.

