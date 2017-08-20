2 men arrested after Arkansas police find body in apartment

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) - Police in Springdale say they have arrested two suspects in the shooting death of a 23-year old man.

Police found the body of Xavier Williams inside his apartment in Springdale on Thursday afternoon. Authorities say he had suffered gunshot wounds.

Arrested were 18-year-old Anferney Amram and 19-year-old Albert Davis. Amram faces charges of capital murder, tampering with evidence, residential burglary, discharging a firearm in the city limits and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Davis faces residential burglary, tampering with evidence and hindering apprehension charges.

Police say Amram provided a statement to police in which he says he shot Williams several times with a 9mm handgun. The gun was disassembled and its parts were thrown out the window while driving through Bentonville.

More arrests are expected in the case.

