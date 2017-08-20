A-State freshmen are introduced to the university - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

A-State freshmen are introduced to the university

A-State faculty walk into the Convocation Center Sunday for the first-year convocation event. (Source: KAIT) A-State faculty walk into the Convocation Center Sunday for the first-year convocation event. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

The newest students at Arkansas State University had the opportunity Sunday to learn about the school's traditions and what their future holds at college. 

The university hosted its annual first-year convocation Sunday at the A-State Convocation Center.

The students, who will be part of the 2021 graduating class, attended the event with their parents. 

University faculty were dressed in regalia and welcomed the students to the university. 

A freshman said the event Sunday was a good start to the school year, which officially begins Monday, Aug. 21. 

"Makes me feel grown, I'm the baby of my family so, everyone kind of put it together and was scared for me to go, but I learned to adapt fast," freshman Abigail Hollman said.  

