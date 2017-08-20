Event teaches diversity, officials say

At least 150 A-State students had the opportunity Sunday to get to know one another, building friendships and learning about the university that may be their home for the next four years.

The A-State Multicultural Center held a mixer Sunday to welcome students to campus. During the event, students had an opportunity to talk with faculty and staff while enjoying food and games.

An official with the center said the meeting provided students a key chance to meet with one another.

"When you think about diversity, I think a lot of times people just think of coming together right. We're all diverse in different ways, but the biggest thing when you talk about unity you're talking about true inclusion, where you're really respecting and valuing the beliefs and backgrounds of every single person," director Evette Allen said.

This is the first time that the center has hosted the event, with a goal this year to reach out to students who are underrepresented.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android