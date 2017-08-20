Crews responding to crash on Hwy. 351

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 351 near the Craighead/Greene County line.

One person was reported to be entrapped in a vehicle with the possibility that it might catch on fire.

That person has been removed from the vehicle now.

A medical helicopter has been requested.

Use caution when driving in the area and watch for responding units.

A Region 8 News crew is also headed to the scene.

