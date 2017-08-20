Crews responding to crash on Hwy. 351 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crews responding to crash on Hwy. 351

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Highway 351 near the Craighead/Greene County line. 

One person was reported to be entrapped in a vehicle with the possibility that it might catch on fire. 

That person has been removed from the vehicle now. 

A medical helicopter has been requested. 

Use caution when driving in the area and watch for responding units. 

A Region 8 News crew is also headed to the scene. 

