Highway 351 crash left driver injured, ASP investigates

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 351 near the Craighead/Greene County line Sunday night. 

One person was reported to be entrapped in a vehicle with the possibility that it might catch on fire. 

At the scene, a Region 8 News Reporter spoke with Brookland Assistant Fire Chief, Wayne Reece, who said the driver ran off the road and hit a tree head on. 

Crews were able to remove the female driver. 

A medical helicopter arrived and transported the driver to a local hospital. 

The driver's name and her condition has not been released yet. 

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash. 

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available. 

