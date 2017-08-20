Highway 351 crash left driver injured, ASP investigates

Emergency crews responded to a crash on Highway 351 near the Craighead/Greene County line Sunday night.

One person was reported to be entrapped in a vehicle with the possibility that it might catch on fire.

At the scene, a Region 8 News Reporter spoke with Brookland Assistant Fire Chief, Wayne Reece, who said the driver ran off the road and hit a tree head on.

Crews were able to remove the female driver.

A medical helicopter arrived and transported the driver to a local hospital.

The driver's name and her condition has not been released yet.

Arkansas State Police is investigating the crash.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

