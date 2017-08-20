Redbirds drop rain-marred contest

Memphis, TN (Redbirds) – The division-champion Memphis Redbirds led 3-0 until a 1:47 rain delay in the top of the fourth inning, and after that the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) scored six unanswered runs and picked up a 6-5 win Sunday afternoon at AutoZone Park.

The Redbirds will have to wait at least another day to set the new franchise wins record, as the club is now 83-45 on the season and has won 37 of its last 51 games.

Dakota Hudson was cruising through 3.1 shutout innings until the rain came, and he was relieved by Arturo Reyes who allowed four runs in 1.2 innings and took the loss. Hudson helped himself at the plate with a two-run double that opened the scoring for the Redbirds in the bottom of the second. He then crossed the plate with the third Memphis run of the inning on a Breyvic Valera two-bagger.

Wilfredo Tovar was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Redbirds, driving home Nick Martini in the eighth. Harrison Bader added a sacrifice fly to make the score 6-5, but Alberto Rosario popped out to end the eighth and strand the tying run on third.

Ryan Sherriff finished the game for the Redbirds with 2.0 perfect innings of relief. The Redbirds went down in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the ballgame.

With the series knotted at a game apiece, Memphis and New Orleans finish their series with an 11:52 a.m. game tomorrow and a 6:35 game Tuesday night.