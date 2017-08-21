"Vicious dog" removed from Westside school bus

Westside School officials contacted the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office when an unexpected guest got on a bus and refused to get off.

Deputy Gary Graham was called to the school’s bus shop on Wednesday regarding a vicious dog trapped on a bus.

Graham tried several times to get the dog to leave.

“But it attempted to bite me each time,” Graham stated in his initial incident report.

The deputy called Jonesboro Animal Control for help.

Officer Matt Gregg arrived and removed the dog. He then took to a local veterinarian’s office for observation.

