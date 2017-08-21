Tonight at 10: Hear from one mom who had a school day scare - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Tonight at 10: Hear from one mom who had a school day scare

Tonight at 10: One mom speaks about a school bus dragging her daughter.

Plus, it's football Friday night! Jason has the highlights.

Rachel has your weekend forecast.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

Powered by Frankly