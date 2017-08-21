WATCH NOW: Eclipse almost to totality in Region 8 - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

WATCH NOW: Eclipse almost to totality in Region 8

(Source: Pablo) (Source: Pablo)
(KAIT) -

The eclipse will soon reach maximum totality in Region 8.

If you can't make it outside to see it, you can watch it online.

Click on this link to watch online and click this link to view the eclipse on our Facebook page.

You'll still be able to see most of the eclipse from our area until about 2:47 p.m.

Also, follow Region 8 News on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • ABC approves restaurant's private club request

    ABC approves restaurant's private club request

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:48:47 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 12:55 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:55:19 GMT
    U.S. Pizza Co. coming to E. Highland Dr. (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)U.S. Pizza Co. coming to E. Highland Dr. (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

    When U.S. Pizza opens the doors of its new Jonesboro restaurant, it will be able to serve alcohol with its pies.

    When U.S. Pizza opens the doors of its new Jonesboro restaurant, it will be able to serve alcohol with its pies.

  • Mega Millions changing game, ticket prices

    Mega Millions changing game, ticket prices

    Monday, August 21 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:16:35 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 12:41 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:41:53 GMT
    (Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)(Source: Arkansas Scholarship Lottery)

    Your chances of becoming a mega-millionaire will soon improve. However, it will cost you more.

    Your chances of becoming a mega-millionaire will soon improve. However, it will cost you more.

  • Postal Service accepting applications for temporary workers

    Postal Service accepting applications for temporary workers

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-07-18 10:48:15 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-08-21 16:40:05 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    If you or someone you know is looking for a job, especially one that pays $12 an hour and more, then head to your local post office.

    If you or someone you know is looking for a job, especially one that pays $12 an hour and more, then head to your local post office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly