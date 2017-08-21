Mega Millions changing game, ticket prices - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Mega Millions changing game, ticket prices

JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Your chances of becoming a mega-millionaire will soon improve. However, it will cost you more.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Monday in Little Rock that the Mega Millions game will change in October.

According to a news release from ASL, the key changes will include “better odds at winning $1 million, higher average jackpots, and faster-growing jackpots with $5 million minimum rolls.”

Jackpots will also start at $40 million, more than double the current $15 million.

With the increase in jackpot size, however, comes an increase in ticket price.

The cost of a Mega Millions ticket will double from $1 to $2 per play. The Megaplier cost of $1 will remain the same.

The game changes will go into effect on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

