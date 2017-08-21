ABC approves restaurant's private club request

U.S. Pizza Co. coming to E. Highland Dr. (Source: Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development)

When U.S. Pizza opens the doors of its new Jonesboro restaurant, it will be able to serve alcohol with its pies.

During the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board’s Aug. 16 meeting in Little Rock, Director Mary Robin Casteel granted a new private club permit for the restaurant.

The director’s decision is conditional upon the installation of lighted fire exit signs, a landline, and receipt of health department approval.

The restaurant, located at 2810 E. Highland in the old Fuji restaurant location, will also have to be re-inspected by the ABC Enforcement Division before receiving its permit.

Casteel also approved the following requests:

The Salty Steer Steakhouse, 405 N. Main, Leachville: Restaurant Beer & Wine (combo) new permit. Conditional upon receipt of health department approval, installation of lighted fire exit signs, and a telephone with re-inspection by ABC Enforcement.

Love’s Travel Stop #671, 3910 S. Division St., Blytheville: Beer Off Premises new permit.

CVS/Pharmacy #10678, 1501 W. Kingshighway, Paragould: Beer Off Premises & Small Farm Wine-Retail change of manager.

109 Main Dining Club, 109 Main St., Batesville: Private Club change of manager.

