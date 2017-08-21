Arkansas agency seeks grant to expand veterans cemetery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs is in the preliminary stages of obtaining a federal grant to expand a North Little Rock veterans cemetery following an uptick in burials.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that an evaluation determined the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, which expanded last year, would run out of certain types of graves in four years. Oversize, in-ground graves would run out by 2020, and there would be no columbarium space for cremated veterans by 2021. More additions weren't expected until 2019.



Bill Wussick is the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs' assistant director of cemeteries. He says department officials hope the grant can fund several infrastructure improvements, including an expanded roadway and an addition to the administration building.

