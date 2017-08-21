Golf tournament raises $55,000 for Arkansas State Police Foundation

The Arkansas State Police Foundation raised more than $55,000 at Thursday's golf tournament in Jonesboro.

According to a press release by ASP, the proceeds will be used for a driving track to be built at Camp Robinson for first-responder emergency operator training that can be used by the entire state.

“It will save lives and even cut down on fender-benders,” said Paragould resident Frank Guinn, chairman of the Arkansas State Police Foundation. “Arkansas is one of three states that does not have one, so we felt it would be important.”

The foundation has a target of raising $12 million for the track.

