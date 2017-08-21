24 TVs stolen from Jonesboro apartment complex

As more and more college students move back to Jonesboro for the new school year, one apartment complex near campus discovered a big theft as people moved in.

The theft was reported Friday at an apartment complex in the 2500-block on East Johnson Avenue on Friday. The address belongs to the newly-constructed Stadium View Apartments.

According to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report, the development manager said 24 televisions had been stolen from 24 separate apartment units in two buildings. All the apartments were unoccupied.

The manager told officers that the TVs were installed two weeks ago and he noticed they were missing on Friday.

He said the crooks stole Insignia Roku 43-inch Smart TVs. He placed their value at $12,000.

According to the report, the apartments were left unlocked at the complex which did not have video cameras.

Police do not have any suspects in this case.

Anyone with information about this theft is urged to call Jonesboro Crimestoppers at (870) 935-STOP (7867)

