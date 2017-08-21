Man accused of putting gun to woman's head, threatening to kill her

A judge set bond at $15,000 Monday for a man accused of putting a gun to a woman's head and threatening to kill her.

Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge 30-year-old Marvin G. Young with aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening. Both charges are Class D felonies punishable by up to 6 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Court documents stated Young and his victim were returning from the store Friday evening when he attacked her.

The victim told police while she was driving, Young began choking her with his bare hands.

When she slammed on the brakes, the woman told investigators Young pulled a silver pistol from his pants, put the barrel to her head and said, “B----, I will kill you.”

She alleged Young then took the keys out of the ignition and ran from the scene leaving her and her car in the middle of the road.

Officers later found Young at a home in the 1900-block of Rosemond and took him into custody. While searching him, the affidavit stated officers found the victim’s car keys.

Young is being held in lieu of a $15,000 cash/surety bond awaiting his Sept. 29 arraignment in circuit court.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android