Police: Man scrapped $5,000 pump for less than $200

A man accused of stealing a $5,000 pump and selling it for scrap didn’t get $200 for it, police say.

Thomas M. Cooper, 35, is charged with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

According to court documents, Cooper stole a green, 40-foot re-lift water pump from the 3000-block of West Parker Road on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

The victim told police at the time that Cooper would “scrap the pump if he had the chance.”

Investigators contacted a Jonesboro recycling center and learned that Cooper had scrapped the pump on Aug. 11. Video showed Cooper pull up to the center with a trailer containing the pump cut into pieces.

Cooper, according to the affidavit, sold the scrapped pump for $165. The owner had placed its value at $5,050.

On Monday, Aug. 21, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Cooper and set his bond at $3,500. If convicted, Cooper could be sentenced to 3-10 years in prison and fined up to $10,000.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android