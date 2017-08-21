Arkansas county jail improves security after fatal attack

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A southwest Arkansas county detention center is focusing on increasing security following a fatal attack on a guard.

The Texarkana Gazette reports the Miller County Detention Center in Texarkana has added to its video system, replaced exterior lights, repaired six jail radios and updated the psych cell this year.

An inmate attacked correctional officers Lisa Mauldin and Demaris Allen in the jail's kitchen in December. Mauldin died at a local hospital from her injuries. Allen has recovered and is back at work.

Warden Jeffie Walker says inmates now are limited to the area where their job assignments are located for increased security.

The county has also hired 14 additional correctional officers this year.

A report prepared by Walker says video and gate improvements have cost about $18,000.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette, http://www.texarkanagazette.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.