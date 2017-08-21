Man arrested after police find him hiding in car trunk

A Memphis man fearing he was wanted in Tennessee escaped detection when Jonesboro police stopped the car he was riding in. But, then an officer opened the trunk.

Marqui Hope was one of three men arrested early Sunday morning on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the initial incident report, Officer Bryan Davis saw a white Ford Fusion pull out of America’s Best Value Inn, traveling east on Phillips Drive.

Davis alleged the car veered into his lane, traveling toward him. He initiated a traffic stop, but he said the vehicle crossed Red Wolf onto the access road.

When the driver, later identified as 20-year-old Keeunshay Blaine of Memphis, finally stopped the vehicle, Davis took her and her passenger, 26-year-old Melquita Frison also of Memphis, into custody. He then called for a K9 unit to assist him.

According to the incident report, the dog alerted on the driver’s side door and officers began to search the vehicle.

During the search, officers reported finding a cigarillo package containing tooter straws that tested positive for cocaine in the center console.

Davis then went to the rear of the car and opened the trunk. That’s where he found 29-year-old Marqui Hope hiding.

Fearing he had warrants in Tennessee, Hope told the officer he climbed into the trunk as soon as he saw the blue lights.

Davis took Hope into custody and searched him, finding another cigarillo package container tooters, the affidavit stated.

Officers also reported finding more cocaine tooters in a common area of the car. None of the suspects claimed possession.

After reviewing the court documents, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge all three suspects with felony possession of drug paraphernalia. A Class D felony, if convicted they could face up to six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Boling set Hope’s and Frison’s bonds at $1,500 cash/surety. He set Blaine’s bond at $500 cash/surety and ordered all three to appear in circuit court on Sept. 29.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android