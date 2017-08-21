Arkansas police checking suicide report find man, kids dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police responding to a possible suicide in Little Rock say they found a scene even more troubling: a 39-year-old man dead in bed with his two dead children.



Little Rock police say investigators believe Robert Mangan killed his 4-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son before taking his own life. The bodies were found Sunday.



A cause of death wasn't immediately released, but police said they were no obvious signs of trauma on the children.



Officer Steve Moore said the children's mother found the bodies. Moore says she told officers she and Mangan were recently separated.



The deaths come amid a dramatic spike in homicides in Little Rock. Following the Sunday deaths, Arkansas' capital city has now seen 45 homicides this year, three more than all of last year.

