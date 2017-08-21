Doctor gives advice about eclipse related eye damage

Some concerned individuals have been calling one Jonesboro clinic concerned about eye damage after viewing the eclipse.

Doctor Matthew Margolis with Southern Eye Associates says many people may feel a little different after viewing the eclipse, however they should not be alarmed.

"They may feel a little funny their eyes may be acting a little weird, they may be having a little headache or dizziness, not feel right, that's okay," said Dr. Margolis. "That's probably expected, just having your neck tilted at an unusual angle, looking at this bright thing, in the sky."

Margolis said that these feelings may persist, but in a few days, many people should feel better.

He said in many cases permanent damage does not show up right away.

"Usually it takes around 48 hours for your eye to show that you do have some sort of damage," he said.

He said some things that could be signs of permanent damage are dark spots or blurry or wavy lines in a person's vision. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should seek medical attention.

