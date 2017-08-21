GCT students react to solar eclipse - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

GCT students react to solar eclipse

GREENE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Kids in the Greene County Tech School District got the opportunity to view the solar eclipse on Monday.

Many of the kids at the elementary school went outside to see the progression of the solar event.

Several kids said they were excited to see science in action.

"It was almost the moon, it almost looked like it," said 2nd-grade student Garrett Jones.

All the kids wore solar glasses for viewing, and some classes even got creative decorating them.

"All you could see when you put on the glasses was the sun," said 2nd-grade student, Menah Gramling. 

"It was just so amazing! I put them on, I'm like where's half the sun," said 2nd-grade student Zayne Cates. 

Several of the classes also drew or wrote in journals about what they saw during the solar eclipse.

