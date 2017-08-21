Brookland Elementary students view eclipse

The Brookland School District was among many area schools that allowed students to view the solar eclipse.

The elementary students were taken outside during the eclipse's peak and wore solar glasses to view the event.

Many of the kids said they enjoyed seeing something they had never seen before.

"I saw the orange moon in front of the sun," said 1st-grade student Alex Cope.

The kids enjoyed the eclipse for around 30 minutes and many said they couldn't wait for the next event in seven years.

"The sun is a little bit orange and the moon's covering the sun a bit," said 1st-grade student, Anniston Beasley.

The school also celebrated the event with students making hats and several teachers wore special shirts with the eclipse date on them.

