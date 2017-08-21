Students create eclipse time capsule

A group of Region 8 students took their eclipse experience farther than some by turning themselves into historians.

Science teacher at Nettleton Middle School, Tiffany Feild, said they wanted students to get to see the eclipse for themselves.

“We came outside so the kids could see the eclipse,” Feild said. “And observe a natural phenomenon themselves outside of the classroom. We knew we’d be out here for a while and we wanted them to have something to do.”

That something turned out to be gathering data.

“They are each creating a historical record,” Feilds said. “They’re going to be drawing, taking temperature data and writing about their thoughts and feelings about today. We will then place everything into a time capsule. The great thing is when these sixth graders are seniors in 2024, when the next solar eclipse happens. They can open their time capsule and reflect back on their experiences today.”

Students like 6th grader Saniah Mitchell was on board with the plan.

“We are going to be writing down about the different phases,” Mitchell said. “Like, whenever the moon goes over the sun and when it leaves. We’ll all talk about the snakes that you might be able to see and the Bailey’s Beads. So, we’ve been kind of studying that all last week getting prepared for today.”

Sixth-grade student Max Sawyer said he was excited about digging up the capsule later on down the road.

“We’re gonna draw what we see,” Sawyer said. “We’re gonna write down what we see and put it in the time capsule. Then seven years later when the next solar eclipse happens, we’re gonna dig it back up and come back here. It’s gonna be great.”

Feilds said their students have been studying the eclipse since they walked back through the school’s doors.

“We’ve been studying eclipses since the first day of school,” Feilds said. “We’ve talked about safety, we’ve talked about different things we can do out here. Also talking about the different effects they might see.”

“I’m very glad and grateful for them giving us this opportunity,” Mitchell said. “I know not all schools are going to get to go outside and I know it’s a risky thing and they’re putting a lot of responsibility on us to make sure we keep our glasses on and everything. So, yeah, I’m very excited.”

“Being able to see the eclipse with their own eyes,” Feilds said. “It gives it real relevance. Other than us talking about it in the room or looking at a picture. It shows them that these things are real and they do really happen.”

280 sixth graders at Nettleton Middle School participated in the time capsule that will be opened in 2024.

