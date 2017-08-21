Students in Jonesboro amazed by eclipse

Students at the International Studies Magnet School were ready when the eclipse began on Monday.
Why? Fifth-grade science and social studies teacher, Halie Hunt, had activities related to the solar eclipse planned for every subject.
“Math, science, social studies, reading, writing, and spelling,” Hunt said. “We are going to be doing reading activities. We will learn the difference between a lunar eclipse and a solar eclipse. We are also plotting and graphing the coordinates of the totality path the solar eclipse will take. And ultimately, we are going to write in response to the article that we’ve read about what the difference in a solar and lunar eclipse is. And our students will get to learn both styles of eclipse.”
Second-grader Azaliyah Price said she was impressed.
“I saw the moon,” Price said. “It’s cool because it’s covering up the sun.”
Fourth-grader Mia Burch was equally impressed but far more expressive.
“It’s really cool,” Burch said. “It looks like an emoji without eyeballs. It’s really cool.”
Sharon James and her daughter Denise got to experience the eclipse together.
Jones said she was thrilled when she learned the administrators with the International Studies Magnet School planned to let their students experience the eclipse.
“I thought it was awesome,” Jones said. “As much science as we can have, we love to have it in my family. She loves it. She didn’t fully understand what she would see. But again, any science or any living history. I’m a firm believer in it.”
“I saw an orange crescent,” Denise said. “And I thought it was the moon, but then she told me it was the sun.”
Jones said this is an event her child will remember years to come.
“She remembers what a unique opportunity this is,” Jones said. “And for many people, it happens once in a lifetime. I’ve had two eclipses in my lifetime. The last one was in the 70s."
Around 5,000 students at Jonesboro Public Schools were able to view the eclipse.
