Paragould police: thieves targeting after-market stereo systems

Paragould police say thieves have broken into at least 10 cars over the past week. In each case, the burglars have had their eyes on one thing: after-market stereo systems.

Several of the vehicle break-ins happened at Marc's Auto Repair and Wrecker Service on S. 16th Avenue.

Owner Marc Siebert captured the culprit on surveillance video, which has helped officers determine possible suspects.

Siebert told Region 8 News it's unfortunate thieves are ripping out the stereos, because even more damage is done to the vehicle when they do so.

Paragould Police Sergeant Jack Hailey said until they get to the bottom of the investigation, people should take precaution.

"When you are talking about car stereos, it's not like you are leaving your purse in your car," Sgt. Hailey said. "I mean you can't take your stereo out and take it in the house every night."

Sgt. Hailey said there are things to do to deter criminals from targeting your belongings.

"Just park in a well-lit area, under a car porch or somewhere close to the house," Sgt. Hailey suggested.

Siebert stressed that over the past 17 years of having been located at S. 16th Avenue, they've had security measures in place. However, he added they will now be enforced even more for the sake of customer protection.

