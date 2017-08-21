Chicken ordinance passes second reading

An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

This ordinance would allow residents to own chickens with a few requirements.

Those requirements include having a permit, getting a certain size pen, and having no more than five hens on your property.

Jon Milligan, Lake City mayor, said the ordinance will be on its third reading September 18.

