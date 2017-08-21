Chicken ordinance passes second reading - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Chicken ordinance passes second reading

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KAIT-TV) (Source: KAIT-TV)
LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

This ordinance would allow residents to own chickens with a few requirements.

Those requirements include having a permit, getting a certain size pen, and having no more than five hens on your property.

Jon Milligan, Lake City mayor, said the ordinance will be on its third reading September 18.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic

    Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:34:41 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:43:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Traffic is expected to increase drastically in Walnut Ridge as Union Pacific Railroad company is set to do several crossing repairs Aug. 29. Those repairs will call for those crossings to be closed which is why Mayor Charles Snapp is warning residents.

    Traffic is expected to increase drastically in Walnut Ridge as Union Pacific Railroad company is set to do several crossing repairs Aug. 29. Those repairs will call for those crossings to be closed which is why Mayor Charles Snapp is warning residents.

  • Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

    Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:17:23 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:25:21 GMT
    (Source: Every Child Is Ours)(Source: Every Child Is Ours)

    Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addictions in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

    Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addictions in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

  • Chicken ordinance passes second reading

    Chicken ordinance passes second reading

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-22 02:50:12 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:19:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

    An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly