Council passes resolution for disaster training facility

Walnut Ridge may soon have its very own disaster training facility after the city council unanimously voted to enter a lease agreement with Arkansas State University.

Mayor Charles Snapp said this resolution to get the facility built on the property of the Walnut Ridge Regional Airport also included funding for the first two years of the lease that would be paid during the construction of the facility.

Now, the lease will go before the airport commission on Monday, Aug. 28 for approval.

If approved, it will be in the hands of the A-State Board of Trustees to make the final decision.

