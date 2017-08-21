Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Every Child Is Ours) (Source: Every Child Is Ours)
(Source: Every Child Is Ours) (Source: Every Child Is Ours)
TUCKERMAN, AR (KAIT) -

Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addiction in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

The program will take place in a secluded building behind the organization’s food pantry.

The name stems from two men who died from drug overdose.

According to a post on ECIO's Facebook page, the Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center will be offering counseling at Rice and Josh’s Place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information about the organization and program, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic

    Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:34:41 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:43:56 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Traffic is expected to increase drastically in Walnut Ridge as Union Pacific Railroad company is set to do several crossing repairs Aug. 29. Those repairs will call for those crossings to be closed which is why Mayor Charles Snapp is warning residents.

    Traffic is expected to increase drastically in Walnut Ridge as Union Pacific Railroad company is set to do several crossing repairs Aug. 29. Those repairs will call for those crossings to be closed which is why Mayor Charles Snapp is warning residents.

  • Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

    Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:17:23 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:25:21 GMT
    (Source: Every Child Is Ours)(Source: Every Child Is Ours)

    Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addictions in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

    Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addictions in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

  • Chicken ordinance passes second reading

    Chicken ordinance passes second reading

    Monday, August 21 2017 10:50 PM EDT2017-08-22 02:50:12 GMT
    Monday, August 21 2017 11:19 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:19:01 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

    An ordinance that would allow chickens in the city limits of Lake City made it through its second reading in Monday night’s city council meeting.

    •   
Powered by Frankly