Rice and Josh's Place drug addiction program in session

(Source: Every Child Is Ours)

Every Child is Ours in Tuckerman is now ready to help those battling drug addiction in their program called Rice and Josh’s Place.

The program will take place in a secluded building behind the organization’s food pantry.

The name stems from two men who died from drug overdose.

According to a post on ECIO's Facebook page, the Wilbur D. Mills Treatment Center will be offering counseling at Rice and Josh’s Place from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Mondays.

For more information about the organization and program, visit their Facebook page.

