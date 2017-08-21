Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Railroad repairs expected to affect school traffic

Posted by Japhanie Gray, Video Journalist
WALNUT RIDGE, AR (KAIT) -

Traffic is expected to be impacted in Walnut Ridge as the Union Pacific Railroad company is set to repair several railroad crossings on Aug. 29. Those repairs will call for those crossings to be closed which is why Mayor Charles Snapp is warning residents.

“Three of our five railroad crossings will be shut down during the safety upgrades that are expected to take all day,” said Snapp. “East Free Street crossing happens to be the primary artery many students and parents travel to get to school. East Georgia Drive is another, so these are our biggest concerns.”

The crossing at East Walnut Street is also another crossing to be closed that Tuesday.

Snapp said they have worked out a deal that may help traffic slightly, but residents still need to be prepared.

“We met with the superintendent where the railroad company agreed to have a flag man at East Georgia crossing,” said Snapp. “People will still need to be aware that traffic will be moving slowly and they need to be patient but plan ahead.

Snapp said the safety upgrades will start at 1 a.m. and will last until late afternoon or early evening.

“There will be only two crossings residents will have to get from the west to the east side of the city,” said Snapp. “The Main Street crossing and the park crossing at Stewart Park will be the only two open areas.”

Snapp said he is thankful for the railroad company’s warning because there is time for everyone including emergency personnel to be ready to take alternate routes.

“Think in advance,” said Snapp. “Make plans. Know what is going to be the easiest way for you or your child to get to school.”

